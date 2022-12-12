By Ayushi Agarwal

New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): While implementing the Indian phase of the Regional public organisation 'BRICS: World of Traditions', in New Delhi, the Russian Deputy Chief of Mission called this project 'important' saying that it will take the relationship forward.

He noted that despite the challenges, uncertainties and geopolitical turbulence, the relations between the two countries remained robust.

"Today is a very special year as we are celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the diplomatic relationship and this particular project is very much part of our celebrations and supplementing these celebrations with the wonderful initiatives which are taking our relationship forward...You know that throughout this year where there were challenges uncertainties, instability and geopolitical turbulence, It is remarkable to say that our relations remain robust and very Dynamic," said Roman Nikolaevich Babushkin, Russian Deputy of Mission.

"It would not be an exaggeration to say that this particular event is very timely. What is important is that this initiative is promoting people-to-people ties. So, what is so much important about it, is mutual respect, common values, culture and civilizational diversity," he added.

On the trade ties between the two countries, Alexander Rybas, trade commissioner of the Russian Federation in India said India and Russia's bilateral trade between January and September reached USD 27 billion, primarily due to oil purchases by India and the interaction of Russian and Indian entrepreneurs will boost bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

"This phase is dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. The principal goal of the Indian program is to enhance interaction between people, cities, Educational institutions, businesses and communities. No doubt B2B interaction of Russian and Indian entrepreneurs will boost bilateral trade and economic cooperation," he said.

"I would like to mention that trade volume between our countries has increased significantly this year. From January to September, according to Indian statistics, bilateral trade volume already comes close to 27 billion dollars. Such increase in trade, volume was primarily due to the supply of growth of mineral products, of course, oil in particular from Russia to India. Now, our main task is to diversify the composition of trade. We are also keen to increase the volume of Indian supplies in bilateral turnover to stabilize the trade balance between our both countries," he added.

Regional public organisation 'BRICS World of Traditions', Moscow, Russia, and the International Youth-Edu Skills Foundation, Noida, India today implemented the Indian phase of the International and Interregional social and cultural 'BRICS People Choosing Life' under the motto 'From the ecology of soul and body to the ecology of the world' being dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and India.

The principal goals and objectives of the Indian programme include the unification of people, cities and educational institutions of Russia and India via joint realisation of projects in the realms of culture, art, enlightenment, education, twin-city ties, charity as well as business cooperation.

As a result, cultural-educational and business tracks have been formed featuring the participation of Indian schoolchildren, students, young people, academics, public figures, businessmen, entrepreneurs, as well as Russian compatriots living in India.

The Deputy Chief of Mission in the Russian Embassy Roman Nikolaevich Babushkin, the Trade Commissioner of the Russian Federation in the Republic of India Alexander Rybas, the Head of the Russian House in New Delhi Oleg Osipov, as well as the chairman of Delhi Public Schools Society VK Shunglu and chairperson of the managing committee of DPS, Dwarka, Kiran Datar, were among the attendees.

The educational block includes implementing an important project aimed at the moral upbringing of the young generation on the basis of studying, preserving, and popularizing the ideas of non-violence of two of its apologists Leo Tolstoy and Mahatma Gandhi.

The first step to this event was the action of memory in honour of the Indian Teacher Mahatma Gandhi that was held by the students of Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO University under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs) nearby his monument in Moscow on the birthday of the philosopher-humanist and the International non-violence day on December 2nd, which culminated with the laying of floral wreaths.

Continuing this case, it has been planned to hold the presentation of the Multilateral project 'Great BRICS Teachers' at Mumbai University and Bhavans College Mumbai, Professor Ramkrishna More College and P.Joag College of Science and Commerce, of Pune. The Indian Program will end on December 20th with colourful fireworks on December 20 in the city of Pune, which will become a festive symbol of unfading friendship between our peoples, a sign of successful bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Finalising the programme, a final presentation at the Embassy of the Republic of India in the Russian Federation, Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO University under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation), People's Friendship Universitu of Russia and other Russian and Indian universities has been planned.

A film crew will work during all the events. Based on the footage, a professional video about the 'Programme in India' will be created, which will be the first series of five serial video films 'The Peoples of BRICS Choose Life' and will be shown in the member states of the 'five' and friendly countries.

Following India, the baton of the programme will be taken by Brazil. (ANI)

