Florida [US], November 16 (ANI): Former United States President Donald Trump has announced that he will seek the Republic Party nomination to contest in the 2024 presidential election.

"In order to make America great and glorious again I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States," Trump said on Tuesday (local time).

"It was only the beginning to rescue the American dream," he further added.

The announcement comes in the wake of mid-term elections held in the US.

CNN reported that Trump's paperwork establishing his candidacy landed with the Federal Election Committee shortly before he delivered his announcement at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida waterfront estate.

Democrats have been leading in 50 seats of the US Senate while Republicans continue to take lead in 49 seats, The Washington Post reported. Democrats have been leading in 207 seats while Republicans have been leading in 217 seats in the US House.

Trump in recent months has been hinting that he would run in the presidential elections.

Talking about Republican Party, the former US President said that his party has become much bigger, much stronger, much more powerful [and] can do much more good for the country.

He also said that Russia's war in Ukraine would "never have happened" if he was President"Even the Democrats have admitted that," Trump said.

For the record, no Democrats have said that Russia's war in Ukraine would not have happened if Trump was President, Trump added.

Former US President also promised not to give Biden "four more years." "I will ensure Joe Biden does not receive four more years," Trump said.

"Our country can not take that. It can only take so much... We will do it again, but with even more votes this time," he added.

Former US President has set his eyes on winning a second term in Washington as he made a statement regarding two GOP governors Ron DeSantis of Florida and Glenn Youngkin of Virginia who could challenge his status as the party's anchor in the coming months, CNN reported.

Making a statement regarding Glenn Youngkin, Donald Trump in a post on Truth Social said, "I Endorsed him, did a very big Trump Rally for him telephonically, got MAGA to Vote for him - or he couldn't have come close to winning." Notably, Donald Trump lost to US President Joe Biden in the presidential elections held in 2020. He and his supporters have not acknowledged the results and accused of voter fraud. (ANI)

