Islamabad [Pakistan], February 14 (ANI): The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has urged Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan not to let foreign airlines use domestic routes, fearing that foreign companies would capture the local market and circumvent the country's aviation policy.

PIA's chief executive officer (CEO) Arshad Malik drew attention to recent news reports that Pakistan had extended domestic rights to a foreign carrier as part of an initiative to attract foreign direct investment, the Dawn newspaper reported.

In a letter to Imran Khan, Malik said that such a decision would be harmful to the ailing domestic aviation industry and have repercussions for the country in the long term.

Arshad Malik said, a national airline had thrashed out a deal with a foreign carrier, Air Arabia, under which the latter would be able to operate flights in Pakistan.

According to the CEO, the foreign company would thereby capture the local market and circumvent the country's aviation policy under which Air Arabia was denied further rights to operate in Pakistan.

The PIA CEO said the chief executives of all domestic carriers were keen to discuss the issue with him at a joint briefing. (ANI)

