Dushanbe [Tajikistan], July 8 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit Tajikistan on Thursday, informed the National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake occurred at 04:22:13 IST at a depth of about 10 kilometres in Tajikistan.

A tweet by NCS read, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 08-07-2021, 04:22:13 IST, Lat: 37.40 & Long: 73.03, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tajikistan."

No casualties have been reported so far. More details are awaited. (ANI)

