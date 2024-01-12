Tel Aviv [Israel], January 12 (ANI/TPS): Dozens of Hamas terrorists, including several commanders, were killed in Israeli air strikes in Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces said on Friday morning.

In the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis, an Israeli fighter jet struck a Hamas military compound and killed seven terrorists. One of the terrorists killed was a commander in Hamas's elite Nukhba force who took part in the massacre of Israelis in Gaza-area communities on October 7.

Other forces in Khan Yunis dismantled a weapons storage facility, seizing AK-47 rifle and RPG launchers.

In the central Gaza town of Maghazi, Israeli ground forces killed approximately 20 terrorists, including several Nukhba force commanders.

Elsewhere in Maghazi, soldiers spotted three armed terrorists exiting a Hamas compound and advancing towards them. The soldiers responded with live fire.

In the central Gaza area of Bureij, an Israeli drone struck and killed a terrorist who fired from a window at ground forces.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on Oct. 7. The number of men, women, children, soldiers and foreigners held captive in Gaza by Hamas is now believed to be 136. Other people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains. (ANI/TPS)

