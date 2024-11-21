Baku [Azerbaijan], November 21 (ANI/WAM): Emirati women have made a strong impact at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, showcasing their leadership in climate decision-making. Their participation highlights the UAE's commitment to empowering women in shaping the future of climate action.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Dr. Nawal Al-Hosany, UAE's Permanent Representative to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), praised the strong participation of Emirati women, which is facilitated by the unwavering support of the UAE leadership and the tireless efforts of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, to engage women in international forums.

Dr. Alanoud Alhaj, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Green Development and Climate Change sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), said she is working on the UAE Net Zero strategy, developed in collaboration with multiple sectors. She noted that the UAE's leadership continues to drive climate action, which was evident during COP28 when the country secured the historic "UAE Consensus."

Amal Abdulrahim, Chief AI Officer at the MOCCAE, highlighted the significant female representation in the UAE delegation at COP29, reflecting the leadership's trust in women's abilities.

Hiba Obaid Al Shehhi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Biodiversity and Marine Life Sector at MOCCAE, noted the vital role of women in biodiversity conservation and climate initiatives, with over 70 per cent of the ministry's biodiversity sector led by Emirati women. (ANI/WAM)

