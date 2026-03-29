Balochistan [Pakistan], March 29 (ANI): The body of a teenage boy who had been missing for months was recovered in Turbat, while separate fatal incidents in Surab and Panjgur have further intensified concerns over security practices in Balochistan, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, seventeen-year-old Yawar Habib, son of Habib and a resident of Omari Kahn Shapuk, was found near Bank Charhai along the Turbat-Pasni road. Hospital officials confirmed that he had suffered gunshot wounds to the head and back.

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His identity was verified by his brother at the Teaching Hospital in Turbat. Sources stated that Yawar had been forcibly taken on June 16, 2025, at around 3:00 pm by unidentified armed individuals outside the Turbat bench of the Balochistan High Court, where he had appeared for a hearing.

Following his disappearance, his family held protests and staged a sit-in along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) highway, demanding his safe return.

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In a separate incident, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) claimed that a 30-year-old farmer, Obaidullah Baloch, was shot dead near Hajika Cross in Surab district. According to the group, he was returning home when personnel of the Frontier Corps allegedly opened fire and later described him as a militant.

The BYC condemned the killing, calling it part of a broader pattern of repression in the region, and urged international human rights organisations to intervene, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

The group also reported another killing involving Muhammad Amir, a resident of Mastung, who was allegedly taken from his home on the eve of Eid al-Fitr and shot within minutes. The BYC claimed no warrant was shown, and his body was withheld for several hours before being returned under conditions imposed on the family.

Additionally, a 23-year-old driver, Abdullah, was reportedly killed in Panjgur on March 20, in what the BYC described as a continuation of targeted violence. Pakistani authorities have not issued an official response to these allegations, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)