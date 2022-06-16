Ottawa [Canada], June 15 (ANI): The popularity of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, famed for his rock-star aura, is now witnessing a slow dip so much so that he has become the unnamed star in a satirical-themed children's book that is topping the country's bestseller charts, according to local media report.

The book "How the Prime Minister Stole Freedom," is a commentary on the way Trudeau handled the freedom convoy and vaccination mandates, Don Martin, a contributor on CTV News said.

Trudeau's leadership style has also been criticised by former top bureaucrat Paul Tellier in Policy Options magazine, in which he warns about how Trudeau's control freakdom of an office is "in the process of destroying the public service ... and the word 'destroying' is not too strong."

Martin claimed that Trudeau is too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement.

In the Tuesday's press conference, Trudeau, who was tested positive for COVID-19 infection second time, was trying to daunt questions that demanded his answer over allowing a bureaucrat to attend a Russian caviar party in Ottawa, his public safety minister for promoting a nose-stretcher that police requesting the Emergencies Act to cope with the Freedom Convoy (they didn't) and shrugging off a Globe-obtained government analysis showing his 2030 emission targets, which will be extremely difficult to meet, according to Martin.

Over Trudeau's response to toughening Canadian gun laws in the aftermath of the Texas school massacre, The Wall Street Journal said that Canadian politics is too boring.

"Apparently Canadian politics is too boring, or parochial, or something," the editorial observed. "If he wants to influence U.S. politics, we recommend he emigrate and run for Congress," Wall Street Journal reported.

Referring to WSJ's publication, Martin said, "But mostly, Trudeau just doesn't act. As Globe columnist Campbell Clark noted in taking aim at the prime minister's hesitancy to end vaccine mandates, a "political inertia" orbits the sloth-speed Liberal government were "without a political impetus to do something, the default is to do nothing". Well said."

The author believes that Trudeau's talked-up commitments like targets for Afghan translator immigration, Ukrainian resettlement numbers, greenhouse gas emission targets, Indigenous reconciliation moves or even tree planting by the billions, are somehow overpromising which will end up without fulfilling any of them.

There are chances that Trudeau would run for re-election to give the cement time to set on his legacy but Martin believes that Trudeau's shaky display of true leadership should reward the Conservatives with a government mandate in the next election. (ANI)

