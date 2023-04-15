United Nations, Apr 15 (PTI) Artificial Intelligence, if harnessed properly, can generate enormous prosperity and opportunity, India has said, underscoring the need to ensure AI systems are not misused and that advancement of digital super intelligence must be symbiotic with humanity.By Yoshita Singh ****

FGN3 US-DIGITAL INFRA-SITHARAMAN **** Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development process: Sitharaman

Washington: Development and leveraging of digital public infrastructure, which is inclusive by design, can help countries fast pace their development processes and deliver huge benefits, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said.By Lalit K Jha ****

FGN14 US-CLIMATE CHANGE-LD PM PM Modi calls for mass movement in global fight against climate change

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that an idea becomes a mass movement when it moves from "discussion tables to dinner tables" as he called for people's participation and collective efforts in combating climate change. By Lalit K Jha

FGN11 SAFRICA-GUPTAS **** Gupta brothers are still South African citizens: Home Affairs Minister Motsoaledi

Johannesburg: The South African government has said that fugitive Indian-origin businessmen Rajesh and Atul Gupta are still its citizens using the country's passports, amid reports that they have acquired citizenship of Vanuatu, an island nation in the South Pacific Ocean. By Fakir Hassen ****

FGN26 JAPAN-4THLD EXPLOSION

**** Japanese PM unhurt after blast during campaign event

Tokyo: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated unharmed Saturday after someone threw an explosive device in his direction while he was campaigning at a fishing port in western Japan, officials said. (AP) ****

