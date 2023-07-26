Washington, Jul 26 (PTI) The US is "shocked and horrified" by the video of an extreme attack on two women in Manipur and supports the Indian Government's efforts to seek justice for them, a senior Biden administration official has said. By Lalit K Jha ****

FGN16 BRICS-DOVAL-WATER SHARING **** NSA Doval calls for transparency in sharing information on shared cross-border water resources

Johannesburg: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval has made a strong pitch for transparency in sharing information on shared cross-border water resources and asserted that the weaponisation and politicisation of water needed to be countered. ****

FGN15 PAK-CLIMATE-PLAN **** Pak Cabinet approves National Adaptation Plan to combat climate change

Islamabad: Pakistan's Cabinet on Wednesday approved the National Adaptation Plan for building resilience to climate change, which Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described as a national security issue after the last year's catastrophic floods.****

FGN20 LANKA-RECONCILIATION-MEETING **** Sri Lanka President Wickremesinghe to hold all-party meeting on reconciliation of minority Tamils

Colombo: Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday will hold an all-party meeting to discuss the thorny issue of ethnic reconciliation of minority Tamils in the island nation. ****

FGN19 ISRAEL-BILL-CONSEQUENCES **** Israel battles quiet internal upheaval after passage of controversial bill on weakening Supreme Court

Jerusalem: Angry protests following the passage of a controversial bill by Israel's Parliament this week on a controversial bill that could limit the Supreme Court's powers has given way to a quiet upheaval in the country with threats of mass emigration, resignations in critical positions, army desertions, strikes and flight of capital. By Harinder Mishra ****

FGN21 SINGAPORE-INDIAN-PREZ-BID **** Former Indian-origin minister in Singapore officially launches presidential bid

Singapore: Singapore's former Indian-origin minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam formally launched his presidential campaign on Wednesday and pledged to evolve the country's culture to keep it a "shining spot" in the world.By Gurdip Singh ****

FGN17 PAK-COURT-IMRAN **** Pak Supreme Court rejects Imran Khan's plea to stay criminal proceedings against him in Toshakhana case

Islamabad: In a jolt to Imran Khan, Pakistan's Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the ousted prime minister's plea to stay the criminal proceedings against him in the Toshakhana corruption case. ****

FGN23 CAMBODIA-2NDLD POLITICS

**** Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen says he will step down in 3 weeks and his son will succeed him

Phnom Penh (Cambodia): Longtime Cambodian leader Hun Sen said Wednesday he will step down in three weeks as prime minister and hand the position to his oldest son, who won his first seat in Parliament in Sunday's election. **** (AP)

