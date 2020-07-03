Lahore, Jul 3 (PTI) At least 19 Pakistani Sikh pilgrims were killed when a mini-bus carrying them rammed into a passenger train at a railway crossing in Pakistan's Punjab province on Friday, officials said. By M Zulqernain

US court orders continued detention of 26/11 accused Rana sought by India

Washington: A US court has ordered the continued detention of Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, who has been declared a fugitive by India for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack case. By Lalit K Jha

COVID-19: UK to allow quarantine-free travel to some low-risk countries

London: The UK on Friday said that it would allow a quarantine-free international travel to some low-risk countries falling in its green zone list of an estimated 50 nations. By Aditi Khanna

PM Modi's visit to Ladakh: China says neither side should complicate border situation

Beijing: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook a surprise visit on Friday to eastern Ladakh to meet troops amid a bitter Sino-India military standoff, China said neither side should make any move that may complicate the border situation. By K J M Varma

TikTok predicts over USD 6 bn loss from India's ban: Report

Beijing: Chinese tech giant unicorn ByteDance Ltd. is anticipating a loss of over USD 6 billion after three of its apps, including the hugely popular video app TikTok, were banned by India this week, a media report here said. By K J M Varma

Boris Johnson calls for "safe and sensible" behaviour as bars, pubs set to reopen in UK

London: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday urged people to act "safely and sensibly" as the coronavirus lockdown restrictions are set to further ease up in England to allow bars, pubs and restaurants to reopen from Saturday. By Aditi Khanna

COVID-19: UN highlights Buddha's message of solidarity and service in belated Vesak commemoration

United Nations: Lord Buddha's message of solidarity and service to others is more important than ever, UN chief Antonio Guterres has said, affirming that only through global cooperation can the nations deal with the economic and social consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. By Yoshita Singh

China's CPC acting 'aggressively' in neighbourhood, essentially 'invaded' India: top US Senator

Washington: The ruling Communist Party of China is acting "aggressively" in its neighbourhood and it essentially "invaded" India, killing 20 of its soldiers, a top American Senator has said. By Lalit K Jha

China under Xi stepped up 'aggressive' foreign policy towards India: Congressional commission report

Washington: China under President Xi Jinping has stepped up its "aggressive" foreign policy toward India and "resisted" efforts to clarify the Line of Actual Control that prevented a lasting peace from being realised, according to a report released by a US Congress appointed commission. By Lalit K Jha

Sri Lankan port workers end protest over alleged 'Indian pressure' after talks with PM Rajapaksa

Colombo: Workers at the strategic Colombo Port on Friday ended their protest against the alleged "Indian pressure" to prevent Sri Lanka from developing a deep-sea container terminal of the country's largest and busiest port following a meeting with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Nepal's ruling communist party's Standing Committee to meet on Saturday to decide Oli's fate

Kathmandu: The future of Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli will be decided at a crucial Standing Committee meeting of the ruling communist party on Saturday, party sources said on Friday, amidst growing demand for his resignation. By Shirish B Pradhan

India to operate 9 more flights to evacuate stranded citizens from UAE

Dubai: India will operate nine more flights on Friday to evacuate its citizens stranded in the UAE due to the travel restrictions imposed in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jean Castex named as new French prime minister

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday named Jean Castex, who coordinated France's virus reopening strategy, as the country's new prime minister.

Pakistan court dismisses judge who convicted Sharif in graft case over video scandal

Lahore: A Pakistani court on Friday dismissed a former accountability court judge over a controversial video scandal in which he purportedly confessed to have sentenced deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif to seven years in a corruption case under pressure. By M Zulqernain

