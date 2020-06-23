Washington, Jun 23 (PTI) The US has asked Indian air carriers to apply for statements of authorisation prior to conducting charter flights, alleging that the Indian government is engaged in "unfair and discriminatory" practices with respect to air transportation services between India and America.

FGN21 US-BOLTON-TRUMP-INDIA

Bolton says State Department defended India on Iranian oil import but Trump was not 'sympathetic' Washington: Former US national security advisor John Bolton has slammed the State Department for defending India's position on import of oil from Iran, while claiming at the same time that President Donald Trump had "not been sympathetic" to New Delhi's case.

FGN22 VIRUS-PAK

Pak records 105 more COVID-19 fatalities, death toll rises to 3,695; total cases reach 185,034 Islamabad: The coronavirus pandemic turned grimmer in Pakistan with 105 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,695, while the total cases of the deadly viral infection reached 185,034, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

FGN32 PAK-PIA-CRASH-REPORT

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Islamabad: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash last month was caused by the negligence of the cockpit crew and the air control tower and not due to any technical fault, according to a preliminary investigation report on the tragedy that killed 97 people onboard.

FGN9 US-RANA

26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Rana not a flight risk, his attorney tells US court Washington: Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, who was rearrested in Los Angeles on an extradition request by India for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, is not a flight risk, his attorney has told a US court and proposed a USD1.5 million bond for his release.

FGN11 CHINA-SATELLITE

China successfully launches last satellite for its BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Beijing: China on Tuesday successfully launched the last satellite of its BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS), touted to be a competitor to the Global Positioning System (GPS) of the US, taking another step to becoming a major space power.

FGN10 US-H1B-SUNDER PICHAI

Sunder Pichai disappointed by Trump's immigration proclamation Washington: Google CEO Sunder Pichai has expressed disappointment over the proclamation issued by US President Donald Trump to temporarily suspend foreign work visas, including the H-1B, and said he would stand with immigrants and work to expand opportunity for all.

