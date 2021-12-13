Kabul [Afghanistan], December 13 (ANI): Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai met with UN Special Representative Deborah Lyons and discussed humanitarian assistance, local media reported on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Tolo News said that Karzai and Lyons discussed humanitarian aid; support for teachers and health workers, and girls' access to education and women's access to work.

Also Read | First Death Due to Omicron COVID-19 Variant Recorded in UK, Says PM Boris Johnson.

"Former president Hamid Karzai met with UN SR Deborah Lyons and discussed humanitarian assistance; support for school teachers, university instructors and health workers; as well as girls' access to education and women's access to work," Tolo News tweeted.

Under the Taliban's rule the status of Afghan women has yet to be clarified.

Also Read | COVID-19 Omicron Variant Could Cause Up to 75,000 Deaths in UK by April 2022 End, Warns Study.

Earlier, the Gender Alert report said that Taliban's assurance that the rights of women and girls will be respected under Islamic Law, "there is a rapid reversal of their rights across all areas of life.

"Also, the UN report mentioned that approximately 60 per cent of out-of-school children are girls."USD 1 billion or up to 5% of the GDP is the estimated immediate economic loss of restricting women from working," the report cited in a graph."

This Gender Alert also explores how the rights of women and girls are interconnected, meaning that rapid improvement across the full spectrum of women's rights is urgently needed," the report said.

The report also proposed support to "rebuild the Afghan women's movement", "support services for women by women," and the "monitoring (of) human rights." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)