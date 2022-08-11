Singapore, August 11: Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa left Singapore on Thursday after nearly a month's stay in the country, local media reported citing officials.

According to CNA, Rajapaksa's short-term visit pass was due to expire on Thursday. He was initially given a 14-day visit pass when he arrived in Singapore on July 14. This was later extended by another 14 days until August 11. Meanwhile, Thailand has denied reports that the former Sri Lankan President has sought asylum in the country. Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Gotabaya Rajapaksa To Leave for Singapore From Maldives.

The Thailand Foreign Ministry said it received a request from Rajapaksa to visit the country with no intention of seeking political asylum. "Thailand saw no problem with Rajapaksa entering on a diplomatic passport, which would allow him to stay 90 days," Daily Mirror reported, quoting Thailand Ministry spokesperson Tanee Sangrat as saying.

Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced the official resignation of Rajapaksa on July 15. After the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as President of Sri Lanka on July 21 in Parliament. Wickremesinghe was earlier appointed as interim president of Sri Lanka as Rajapaksa fled abroad after his palace was stormed by angry protesters amid the unprecedented economic crisis.

Sri Lanka continues to face a severe shortage of fuel and other essential supplies and is in the throes of its worst-ever economic crisis with soaring inflation. The oil supply shortage has forced schools and government offices to close until further notice. The people of the island nation are expecting the IMF to give a bailout package. Sri Lanka has been facing its worst economic crisis since its independence.

