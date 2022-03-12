Lusaka [Zambia], March 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Zambia's fourth President Rupiah Banda, 85, died on Friday, the government said.

President Hakainde Hichilema said he learned with great sadness about the death of the former president.

"His life of service to our country, and to our continent, represents the highest form of patriotism," he said on his Facebook page.

The former president, who ruled the country from 2008 to 2011, died at 7 p.m. on Friday at his home after battling colon cancer, according to local media, quoting his son Andrew Banda.

He was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2020 and since then his health has been failing. He received treatment in Dubai on several occasions. (ANI/Xinhua)

