Lumbini [Nepal], February 11 (ANI): At least five people died in a blaze at a shoe shop in Nepal's Tulsipur of Dang district on Friday.

Amongst the dead, four are below 15 years, police confirmed to ANI.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Crisis Bolsters Chinese Plans of Invading Taiwan: Report.

According to DSP Shyamu Aryal of the Area Police Office, Tulsipur, all five people died of suffocation.

"The bodies of a female and four male have been recovered and taken to a hospital. The fire incident started at around 2 in the morning, we were able to retrieve the bodies only at around half-past-seven. 3 bodies were recovered from the second floor and 2 from the fourth floor," Aryal told ANI over the phone.

Also Read | US Welcomes ILO Report Slamming China for Racial, Religious Discrimination in Xinjiang.

The police have identified the deceased as 13-year-old Sajita Khatun, 14-year-old Hassan Baksh, 15-year-old Masin Baksh, 40-year-old Najardin Ali and 5-year-old Abiddin Ali.

Fire brigades of Tulsipur sub-metropolitan municipality, Ghorahi sub-metropolitan municipality, district police, armed police, Nepal Army and locals were mobilized to control the fire.

Police suspect a short circuit to be the reason for the blaze. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)