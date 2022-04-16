Shijiazhuang [China], April 16 (ANI): A house fire that erupted in a residential house on Saturday in the city of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei province, killed four people.

As per the local authorities, the incident occurred at around 2:07 am in Zhengding Town, leaving four people dead, reported Xinhua.

Also Read | Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Calls Russian President Vladimir Putin to Discuss Ukraine, Yemen, Says Kremlin.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway, according to the provincial fire-and-rescue department. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)