New Delhi, December 25: On the occasion of Christmas, world leaders - US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Pope Francis wished a 'Merry Christmas' to people across the globe.

"Jill and I hope everyone is able to spend time with family and friends during the holiday season. We're also holding a special place in our hearts for anyone missing a loved one during this time. From our family to yours, we wish you a peaceful Christmas Eve," tweeted Biden.

Meanwhile, Pope Francis tweeted, "Tonight, God draws near to you because you are important to him. From the manger, as food for your life, He tells you: "If you feel consumed by events, if a sense of guilt and inadequacy devours you, if you hunger for justice, I am with you. #Christmas. Jesus asks us to go to the bare reality of things, to lay down all our excuses, our justifications and our hypocrisies at the feet of the manger. He whom Mary tenderly wrapped in swaddling wants us to be clothed in love. #Christmas."

Canadian PM Trudeau also wished "joy, health, love, and peace," and said that he is "excited to gather around the Christmas tree and spend some quality time together."

"Merry Christmas! Like millions of Canadians, my family is excited to gather around the Christmas tree and spend some quality time together. And as we look ahead to the new year, we're also wishing you joy, health, love, and peace," tweeted Trudeau.

He also thanked the Canadian Armed Forces for protecting the country. "This year, I'm thinking of Canadians who go the extra mile to make our country a better place. I'm thinking of members of the Canadian Armed Forces who are protecting our country and the values we share. I'm thinking of the doctors, nurses, and first responders working throughout the holidays. And I'm thinking of everyday Canadians who find ways to show up for their friends and neighbours."

Trudeau said that 2022 was a challenging year; for many, this holiday season won't be easy. "But I'm confident that Canadians will continue to be there for each other in 2023 - because that's just who we are," he said.

Australian PM Albanese said that Christmas is a special time of year.

"It's a day of giving. It's a day for relaxing together with family and friends. And for many Australians, it is a day that is so central to their faith. Of course, not everyone gets to take it easy today. If you're rostered on somewhere, I want to say thank you for your service to others. If you're working because you volunteered your time to make Christmas better for your fellow Australians, whether you're serving lunch to those in need or you're keeping our beaches safe, I want to express my gratitude and my admiration."

Thanking emergency service workers and Australian Defence Force, he said, "The same goes to all our emergency service workers and of course, all Australian Defence Force personnel, whether they're serving here or far from home overseas. Thank you to every single one of you. Whatever form Christmas Day takes for you, may it be a very happy one and may Santa be good to every child. Merry Christmas."

