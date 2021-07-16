Tokyo [Japan], July 16 (ANI): Japan's Furukawa Electric has been developing fiber technology. Based on its traditional technology, the company is now enhancing itself through a cutting edge technology in the field of energy, information, heat conduction, connection and storage.

Furukawa is contributing to the infrastructure, car parts and electronics industry. Its contribution enriched the world industry since its 1884 establishment.

Furukawa developed and launched an industrial laser. Fiber laser of Furukawa has many strong points like high beam quality, time stability, high reliability and high effect.

Those ideal functions enabled quick expansion in the field of metal material processing field.

Deep melting, high speed processing and decreasing welding defects enable to solve the problem of industry. The strain is less than general arc welding. This characteristic ensures high speed processing.

Takashi Kayahara from Furukawa Electronic said: "This laboratory is evaluates processing using fiber lasers. We evaluate lasers that have been experimented and developed with customers."

"This machine is 12 kw fibre laser system manufactured and sold by Furukawa Electric. Inside, a high-power laser is created and transmitted through optical fibres into the processing room. Laser is sent through the fiber to Galvano scanner for processing. Then the fibre laser processes the metal. When we look around the industrial situation, environmental regulation including fuel gas is strengthened and the need of car weight saving is a hot issue. This transformation of the car industry seeks the cutting edge technology of Furukawa. Furukawa's industrial fibre laser is used for the welding of car bodies and parts including aluminium processing, welding of motor and battery especially cupper welding," Kayahara said.

Welding of thin cupper board is a key technology. Furukawa developed the machine for fibre laser plus blue laser. It enables to control the exposure of laser to make binding plural thin cupper board.

12 KW fiber laser systems can control fiber laser fitting to target. Most distinctive technology is spatter less is equal to without spark fiber laser. Its exposure does not provoke any spark to make precise welding.

Removing the rust is also future promised technology.

Furukawa's fiber laser system cultivated based on fiber optic technology will contribute to solving the problems of global warming and zero carbon emission. Furukawa's technology is integral to establish future sustainable global environment. (ANI)

