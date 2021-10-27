Seoul [South Korea], October 27 (ANI/Global Economic): Genesis' first high-end large electric sedan 'Electrified G80' will be offered as an official VIP vehicle for the 'G20 Bali summit' to be held in Bali, Indonesia, next year.

The Indonesian government announced on the 25th (local time) that it has selected Genesis' Electrified G80 as the official VIP vehicle for the '2022 G20 Bali summit' at the 'The Future EV Ecosystem for Indonesia' event held at International EXPO Convention Center in Jakarta.

The '2022 G20 Bali summit' is the upcoming 17th meeting of Group of Twenty (G20) scheduled to be held in Bali, Indonesia, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The meeting will be held under the theme of 'Recover Together, Recovery Stronger.'

The G20, officially launched in December 1999, is an international economic cooperation forum of twenty countries including Korea, which was established by expanding and reorganizing the G7, a group of seven advanced Western countries.

With the agreement to hold the G20 summit regularly in 2009, it has been upgraded to the top forum to discuss global economic issues.

During the summit, leaders of each country who will attend the meeting will use the Genesis G80.

Hyundai Motor Group expects not only to solidify Genesis' position as a global luxury brand through the G20 summit but also to become representative EV (electric vehicle) brand of Hyundai Motor in the Indonesian market.

Hyundai Motor Group released Hyundai Motor IONIQ Electric and Kona Electric in Indonesia in November last year.

Among the 534 EVs sold in Indonesia from January to September this year, Hyundai Motor's two models account for 473 vehicles, establishing a leading position in the Indonesian EV market. (ANI/Global Economic)

