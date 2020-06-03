World News | George Floyd Death: Protesters March Through Downtown Los Angeles

World. (File Image)

California [USA], June 3 (ANI): Scores of protesters marched through downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon (local time) as nearly 2,500 National Guard members were deployed in the state of California.

According to CNN, the California National Guard has deployed 2,430 members to assist law enforcement statewide.

Also Read | Pennsylvania Primary Elections 2020: Polling Underway in Philadelphia Amid COVID-19 Outbreak And Tensions Over George Floyd's Death, Here Are Guidelines For Voters.

Large crowds of protesters are concentrated in the greater Los Angeles area and others are in Sacramento and Alameda County in Northern California.

Demonstrators walked past the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters and stood outside the City Hall as Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti bowed down to his knee during the protest as a mark of respect.

Also Read | Cyclone Nisarga Updates | 5 NDRF Teams Each From Bathinda & Vijaywada Airlifted Successfully For Joining Ongoing Operations in GUjarat & Maharashtra Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 2, 2020.

Meanwhile, the US Department of Defence has raised the security level conditions at the Pentagon and other Defence facilities in the capital to the second highest.

"We increased the force protection level at select installations within the National Capital Region to best ensure the safety and security of our service members and their families," Northern Command spokesperson was quoted as saying by CNN.

Moreover, protests across the United States has continued, more cities have announced curfew including Los Angeles County, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, San Francisco, Oakland, New York City and Cleveland.

After protesters were cleared from the Washington DC area, Attorney General William Barr thanked local DC police, military leaders and federal law enforcement agents for "significant progress in restoring order to the nation's capital."

"Last night was a more peaceful night in the District of Columbia. Working together, federal and local law enforcement made significant progress in restoring order to the nation's capital," Barr was quoted as saying by CNN.

Following former US President's remark condemning violence over Floyd's death, George W. Bush has too put out a statement saying that he "anguished by the brutal suffocation" of George Floyd.

The 46-year-old George Floyd's death has sparked outrage across the nation. Floyd was detained and subsequently died in police custody in Minneapolis last month. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)