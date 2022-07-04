Berlin, Jul 4 (AP) Germany recorded its first monthly trade deficit since 1991 in May as a result of higher import prices, figures released Monday show.

The Federal Statistical Office said exports reached 125.8 billion euros ($131.5 billion) last month, while imports came in at 126.7 billion euros.

Also Read | Japan: Typhoon Aere Forecast To Make Landfall on Kyushu Island, Says JMA.

The seasonally adjusted figures resulted in a foreign trade deficit of almost 1 billion euros — a psychological blow to Europe's biggest economy, which prides itself on its strong export industries.

Analysts attributed the rise in imports to inflation.

Also Read | Afghan Women's Fight for Rights Continues Under Taliban Regime.

Germany also saw exports to Russia recover by almost 30% in May compared to the previous month, following a 60% drop in April due to the war in Ukraine and related sanctions. The volume of exports to Russia last month remained less than half of what they were in May 2021. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)