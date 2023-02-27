Berlin, Feb 27 (AP) The German government said on Monday that it wants to set up a new power line network to connect its own offshore wind parks with those of its North Sea neighbours in order to eliminate bottlenecks in the European energy market.

Governments in northwestern Europe are hoping that wind power at sea will provide a large share of their future clean energy needs.

Also Read | Minimum Marriage Age Rises to 18 in England and Wales To Crack Down on Forced Marriage.

Germany in particular needs to boost offshore wind powered electricity generation to meet its ambitious goal of shutting down all coal powered plants and generating 80 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

One big problem at present is the lack of power lines, which results in bottlenecks that prevent wind park-generated electricity from reaching consumers and industries further inland.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Will Be Killed by His Own Inner Circle, Remarks Volodymyr Zelenksyy on One-Year Anniversary of Russia-Ukraine War.

Germany's economy minister, Robert Habeck, said that by building more inter-connectors at sea, his country will be able to tap additional cheap electricity from offshore wind parks, including from European neighbours such as Denmark and the Netherlands.

This will also boost security of supply at times of high demand and allow Germany to export more renewable energy when it has a surplus, he said. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)