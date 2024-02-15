Gilgit Baltistan [PoK], February 15 (ANI): Under the leadership of Chief Coordinator Ehsan Ali Advocate, the Gilgit Public Action Committee convened a meeting at a local hotel to address concerns regarding electricity load shedding, termination of special lines, and the release of captives, reported Pakistani vernacular media, the Daily K2.

The committee devised a strategy focusing on various points to tackle these issues effectively. It was unanimously decided to conduct visits to the Gilgit Town area and all districts, forming committees in each district to enhance the effectiveness of our second phase.

Despite institutional assurances to control load shedding, concerns persist over the lack of implementation. The committee stressed the importance of timely action, as per Pakistani vernacular media, the Daily K2.

In addition, it was agreed to regularly organize the youth and address their challenges in accessing government jobs, with a focus on district-wise job distribution.

According to Pakistani vernacular media, the Daily K2, Gilgit-Baltistan United Movement (GBUM) , Balawaristan National Front (BNF), traders, hotel associations, transport associations and a large number of youth participated in the meeting.

The youth pledged active support to strengthen the action committee, expressing concerns about the imposition of the Anti-Terrorism Act, (ATA) on protestors.

The committee coordinator emphasized the expectation for the dignified release of captives from Dinyar. Failure to do so may lead the Public Action Committee to mobilize people and go on strike in Dinyar. (ANI)

