Thimphu [Bhutan], July 15 (ANI): The Lotus-Born Guru, also known as Guru Rinpoche, is said to have introduced Buddhism to Bhutan back in the 8th century as his narrative is deeply interwoven with Bhutan’s identity, giving rise to compelling literary symbolism, according to Bhutan Live.

Bhutan has long been regarded in Buddhist teachings as a hidden world and is frequently referred to as the "Last Shangri-La." It stands for the hallowed 'beyul' location, a secret haven described in the Nyingma lineage of Tibetan Buddhism, as a nation.

These sanctuaries are thought to have been hidden by Guru Rinpoche using his spiritual strength, saving them for future generations seeking safety through times of spiritual and material hardship.

Buddhism and, consequently, Bhutanese literature are influenced by Guru Rinpoche's life story, which is full of life-changing experiences, spiritual awakenings, and teachings.

This includes how the territory of Bhutan and its natural components are portrayed in Buddhist writings.

According to Bhutan Live, another intriguing sign is the recurrent motif of caves in Bhutanese literature, which is frequently connected to Guru Rinpoche's meditation locations.

The caverns stand for spiritual awakening, introspection, and the quest for enlightenment. They represent the capacity of the human being to transcend external distractions and connect with deeper truths by serving as retreats.

Hidden valleys, or "beyul," are often depicted as spiritual havens in Bhutanese literature, representing humanity's capacity to find inner tranquilly and spiritual realisation. They reflect a deep truth echoed in Guru Rinpoche's teachings: that in the face of adversity, there is always a hidden sanctuary within us, waiting to be found, reported Bhutan Live.

Bhutanese literature has continued to convey the rich symbolism of Bhutan and Guru Rinpoche as the twenty-first century progresses, fusing natural settings with spiritual themes.

Readers can travel around Bhutan's breathtaking landscapes through these narratives while also delving into the Guru Rinpoche-inspired transforming spiritual journey. (ANI)

