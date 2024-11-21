Georgetown [Guyana], November 21 (ANI): At the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a seven-pillar framework to enhance cooperation between India and CARICOM, based on the acronym "C.A.R.I.C.O.M."

Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), shared the announcement on X (formerly Twitter): "PM Narendra Modi co-chaired the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit with PM Dickon Mitchell of Grenada, the current chair of CARICOM. PM thanked President Dr Irfaan Ali of Guyana for hosting the Summit. The event saw participation from Heads of Government and Foreign Ministers of Member States. To further strengthen the India-CARICOM partnership, PM proposed a 7-pillar framework--C.A.R.I.C.O.M."

During the summit, PM Modi explained the framework, "In the future, to strengthen our ties, I want to make a statement, it is based on 7 key pillars. These 7 pillars are 'CARICOM'. C stands for capacity building, through scholarship, training and technique, India has been helping in the capacity building of CARICOM countries, for the next 5 years, we will add 1,000 slots to the ITEC scholarship... for CARICOM, we will work to make forensic centres... with CARICOM friends, India is ready to work in parliamentary training also."

He continued, "A stands for Agriculture and Food Security," after which he went on to emphasising the need for cooperation in Renewable Energy and Climate Change (R), Innovation, Technology and Trade (I), Cricket and Culture (C), Ocean Economy and Maritime Security (O), and Medicine and Healthcare (M). Each of these pillars represents a key area where India aims to contribute to the development of CARICOM nations.

In his speech, PM Modi addressed the challenges faced by CARICOM countries, as well as by the global south.

"In the world, many changes have come, people had to face many challenges and difficulties. The biggest effect of this has been on us, countries of the global south. Therefore, India has always tried to face these challenges along with CARICOM. Whether it is COVID or natural disasters, capacity building or development issues, India has stood with all of you and moved forward like a trustworthy partner," he said.

Through these seven pillars, PM Modi outlined a comprehensive framework for strengthening India-CARICOM ties, focusing on collaboration in capacity building, agriculture, renewable energy, technology, culture, maritime security, and healthcare. (ANI)

