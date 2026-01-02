New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 2 (ANI): Heavy rains and snowfall in Afghanistan have ended a prolonged dry spell but triggered flash floods in several areas, killing at least 17 people and injuring 11 others, Al Jazeera reported, quoting the concerned authorities.

The dead included five members of a family whose roof collapsed on Thursday in Kabkan, a district in Herat province, Mohammad Yousaf Saeedi, spokesman for the Herat governor, said. Two of the victims were children.

Also Read | Is X Becoming Adult Website? Grok's 'Undressing' Prompt and Lenient Policies Spark Outrage.

Most of the casualties have occurred since Monday in districts hit by flooding, and the severe weather also disrupted daily life across central, northern, southern, and western regions, according to Mohammad Yousaf Hammad, a spokesman for the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA), as per Al Jazeera.

Hammad said the floods damaged infrastructure, killed livestock, and affected 1,800 families, worsening conditions in already vulnerable urban and rural communities.

Also Read | Iran Protests 2026: What Triggered the Unrest and Why Is Public Anger Rising Against Ayatollah Khamenei?.

He added that the agency has sent assessment teams to the worst-affected areas, with surveys ongoing to determine further needs.

A video clip accessed by Al Jazeera on X showed a truck overturning due to flash flooding on Afghanistan's Herat-Kandahar highway near Dasht-e Bakwa. Another video showed several people desperately trying to escape after their bus overturned in a strong flood current.

Afghanistan, like neighbouring Pakistan and India, is highly vulnerable to extreme weather events, particularly flash floods following seasonal rains, as per Al Jazeera.

Decades of conflict, poor infrastructure, deforestation and the intensifying effects of climate change have amplified the impact of such disasters, especially in remote areas where many homes are made of mud and offer limited protection.

In August, a magnitude 6.0 earthquake hit Afghanistan near its border with Pakistan, killing more than 1,400 people, as per Al Jazeera.

Efforts to rescue people affected by the earthquake were hindered because of flash floods in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, which borders Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The United Nations and other aid agencies this week warned that Afghanistan is expected to remain one of the world's largest humanitarian crises in 2026, as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)