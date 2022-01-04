Jerusalem, Jan 4 (AP) A helicopter crashed off the Mediterranean coast of northern Israel late Monday, an Israeli official said.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity because the event was still unfolding, said a search and rescue operation was under way.

Also Read | Imran Khan's Ex-Wife Reham Khan Narrowly Escapes Gun Attack in Islamabad.

The chopper went down near the northern city of Haifa. There were no further details. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)