Tel Aviv [Israel], April 14 (ANI): After drone and missile strikes by Iran to avenge the Israeli air strike on its Syrian consulate, Labanese group Hezbollah launched dozens of Katyusha rockets targeting the air defence headquarters of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the Kaila barracks area of the Golan Heights, CNN reported.

In a statement, Hezbollah declared its support for the Palestinian people in Gaza and their resistance to Israeli attacks on civilian areas.

Also Read | Songkran 2024 Date, History and Significance: All You Need To Know About the Thai New Year.

Hezbollah said that the attack was carried out at 12.35 am (local time) on Sunday.

Signalling a further worsening of the situation in West Asia and the broadening of the ongoing conflict in the region, Yemen's Houthi rebels also launched drones towards Israel in coordination with Iran, Reuters reported, citing security agencies.

Also Read | Baisakhi and Puthandu 2024: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Extends Vaisakhi and Tamil New Year Greetings to People, Says 'Better, Fairer, and More Inclusive Country for Everyone'.

"We can now report that Yemen's Houthi rebels have launched multiple drones at Israel in coordination with Iran," Al Jazeera quoted security firm Ambrey as saying.

The company added that the projectiles were likely timed to reach Israel simultaneously.

"Unmanned aerial vehicles [UAVs] were reportedly launched by the Houthis toward Israel. The UAVs were launched in coordination with Iran," Ambrey stated.

"Israeli ports are assessed to be potential targets," it added, warning of 'collateral damage' to shipping assets in the Red Sea.

Meanwhile, CNN reported, citing two US officials, that the country intercepted several Iranian drones en route to Israel, adding that its air defence systems in the region were operating in response to the attack.

The sources, however, did not specify how the US intercepted the drones and where.

It also reported that the UK was not actively deploying assets for the purpose of intercepting Iranian drones, but providing backfill for US assets that have been redeployed from counter-ISIS operations in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon, according to a source familiar with the developments.

If an Iranian drone or missile went straight into that territory, UK would operate there, but the source said this shouldn't be seen as a joint operation.

An Israeli military official informed at a briefing on Saturday night that more than 100 drones had been launched towards Israel from Iran, CNN reported.

Their approach towards Israel was being tracked and all necessary steps were being taken to defend the country, the official added.

The official said Israel was watching other 'apparatus' that Iran potentially could be launching as well.

"We are following the other launch capabilities that Iran has at this at this time. I can't confirm anything positive regarding other munitions beyond the drones, explosive drones that Iran has launched at us," the official told CNN.

The official said the drones were expected to strike the country in the following hours, adding that more waves of drones were possible as time went by.

In preparation for what might follow in the wake of Iran's reprisal for the embassy air raid, Israel conducted some GPS scrambling, while also closing its airspace, the official added.

"We have a very strong defensive posture in order to address anything flying towards Israel," the official said.

Earlier, in a post on X, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed the launching of drones by Iran, saying, "Iran launched UAVs from within its territory toward Israel a short while ago. The IDF is on high alert and is constantly monitoring the operational situation. The IDF Aerial Defense Array is on high alert, along with IAF fighter jets and Israeli Navy vessels that are on a defence mission in Israeli air and naval space. The IDF is monitoring all targets." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)