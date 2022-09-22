Lhasa [Tibet], September 22 (ANI): World has turned its attention towards Tibet once again as the United Nations (UN) has failed to discuss the crisis unfolding in Tibet in its fifty-first regular session at the Palais des Nations in Geneva so far despite the unlawful suppression of Tibet by China which has triggered a wave of repression amongst the Tibetans.

According to Tibet Rights Collective, it has been 24 years since a UN Human Rights Commissioner visited Tibet and no investigation has taken place regarding the treatment of Tibetans, while arbitrary detentions and enforced disappearances have become a regular affair in Tibet.

During the UN's 51st Session, policymakers were called upon to address the issue of Tibet in the backdrop of the HRW Report and call for an investigation into the human rights violations in Tibet.

Moreover, according to a new Human Rights Watch report, DNA collection drives by CCP among Tibetans were seen in and outside Tibetan Autonomous Region - from children as young as five years old without consent.

Another report by Citizen Lab revealed more worrying details about the DNA collection drive by CCP in Tibet and stated that China's police have conducted a mass DNA collection program since June 2016 in Tibet, the Tibet Rights Collective (TRC) reported.

After CCP unlawfully occupied Tibet, it triggered a wave of repression and destruction amongst Tibetans Beijing's policy of sinicization has put Tibetan Buddhism under threat. Moreover, Buddhist structures are being demolished and the communist party continue to impose the Mandarin language on Tibetan children and force them to undergo what they call "patriotic education".

However, the Tibetans in exile and their democratic way of functioning pose a serious challenge to the authoritarian CCP rule as they have continued to build and nurture their democratic system with equality and fraternity at the core serving a massive blow to the disinformation campaign by CCP.

With the coming of Xi Jinping, the repression in Tibet has become more intensive and China is putting effort to do every bit to restrain Tibetans from exercising their rights.

Chinese authorities have switched Tibetan language schools to Chinese. Chinese colonial schools are imparting propaganda lessons to children separated from their parents.

The demolitions, which began in late October 2021, resulted in the destruction of three enormous Buddha statues, a row of 45 prayer wheels and a monastic school in the county between October and December 2021. (ANI)

