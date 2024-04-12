Tel Aviv [Israel], April 12 (ANI/TPS): Negotiations between the German government and the Claims Conference and the Authority for Holocaust Survivors in Israel led to approximately 113,000 Holocaust survivors in Israel receiving a new one-time grant from the Solidarity Fund in the amount of 220 Euros (USD 235).

The Fund for Solidarity with Israel (SFI), a one-time emergency fund was opened following an agreement between the German government, the Authority for the Rights of Holocaust Survivors in Israel and the Claims Conference, in recognition of the urgent need for assistance, especially for the Holocaust survivors living in the areas in the south near Gaza and the border with Lebanon in the north.

The total amount of the Solidarity Fund is 25 million Euros (USD 27 million).

All Holocaust survivors who were residents of Israel on January 1, 2024, regardless of the types of compensation they were entitled to before, are eligible to receive the grant of the Israel Solidarity Fund.

This grant will be available for any Holocaust survivor recognized by the German government.(ANI/TPS)

