Geneva [Switzerland], February 3 (ANI): Baloch human rights organisations have written to the United Nations urging for the protection of Baloch people's rights over enforced disappearances orchestrated by Pakistani state security forces.

In a written statement submitted to the UN Secretary-General, Baloch human rights organisations said, "Our NGO is writing this statement to bring to your attention the grave and persistent human rights violations taking place in the Balochistan region, where the Baloch people are facing widespread atrocities at the hands of the Pakistani authorities."

Also Read | Scotland: 21-Year-Old Man Gets Hospitalised for Severe Backache, Dies of Cancer Within Days in Paisley.

It added that the escalating situation demands immediate and decisive intervention by the international community to promote and protect the rights of the Baloch people.

In the statement, the Baloch Voice Association and Voice for Baloch Missing Persons informed the UN that the Balochistan region, situated in the southwestern part of Pakistan, has been marred by a longstanding and brutal conflict between the Baloch people and the Pakistani government.

Also Read | UPI in France: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates France for Launching of Unified Payments Interface at Eiffel Tower in Paris.

The statement reads, "This conflict has resulted in a systematic campaign of violence, oppression, and disregard for human rights, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and military operations against the civilian population."

One of the most pressing issues is the alarming number of enforced disappearances carried out by Pakistani security forces, according to the statement. The Voice for Baloch Missing Persons and Baloch Yakjehti Committee noted that they have been tirelessly advocating for the rights of the Baloch people and have documented numerous cases of individuals who have disappeared without a trace.

The statement reads, "Families are left in anguish, uncertain of the fate of their loved ones and the international community must not turn a blind eye to their suffering."

The enforced disappearances are often accompanied by reports of torture, unlawful detention, and extrajudicial killings, according to the statement. These actions are clear violations of fundamental human rights, including the right to life, liberty, and security of person, according to the Baloch human rights organisations' statement submitted to the UN. The international community, and particularly the United Nations, cannot remain silent in the face of such egregious violations.

The Baloch human rights groups have been demanding urgent action to promote and protect the rights of the Baloch people. They have called on the UN Human Rights Council to initiate an independent and impartial investigation into the widespread reports of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and torture in Balochistan.

The statement reads, "The findings of such an investigation must be made public, and those responsible for human rights abuses should be held accountable. Protection of Civilians: The UN should press for the immediate cessation of military operations targeting civilian populations in Balochistan. All parties involved must adhere to international humanitarian law, ensuring the safety and protection of civilians during armed Conflicts."

Meanwhile, Baloch Yakjahti Committee-Kech on Friday said that people in the Turbat area of Pakistan's Balochistan continue to hold sit-in for the recovery of their loved ones despite heavy rains and bitter cold.

In a post on X, Baloch Yakjahti Committee-Kech stated, "Despite heavy rains and bitter cold, the sit-in at De Baloch for the recovery of their loved ones continued for the second day. Due to the illegal policies of this state, we as a nation have no choice but to resist."

"And we must stand united against this state tyranny, otherwise our genocide will continue in the form of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings of our children. It is our duty to support these mothers and sisters sitting on D Baloch in this difficult time and to support them in this struggle," it added.

Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch on Friday said that the family members of victims of enforced disappearance continue to hold sit-in Kch D Baloch.

In a post on X, Baloch stated, "Family members of the victims of enforced disappearance are continuing their sit-in in KCH D Baloch. I request the people of Kech to be the voice of their mothers and sisters by fully participating in the D Baloch sit-in and show national unity and solidarity against state oppression and atrocities."

Recently, Pakistan witnessed a long march organised by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee against the extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances of Baloch people. On December 6, 2023, the families of victims and Baloch activists began their march from Balochistan's Turbat towards Islamabad. However, they accused the Pakistani security forces of blocking the march at different places. After holding a sit-in for over two months outside the National Press Club in Islamabad, the activists decided to return to their homes in Balochistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)