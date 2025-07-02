Mexico City, Jul 2 (AP) Hurricane Flossie strengthened to a Category 3 cyclone late Tuesday while remaining off the Pacific coast of Mexico.

Flossie had maximum sustained winds of 185 kph and was moving west-northwest at 15 kph, the US National Hurricane Centre in Miami said. Its higher wind speeds made Flossie a major hurricane, which are classified as Category 3 or above, with winds of at least 180 kph.

Flossie was about 340 kilometers west-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico.

It was expected to continue a west-northwest to northwest motion with some further strengthening Wednesday before rapidly weakening.

While that path kept the storm's centre offshore, Flossie's outer bands were bringing heavy rain to coastal portions of Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco states.

A tropical storm warning was in effect from Punta San Telmo to Playa Perula. Rainfall totals up to 15 centimetres were possible in some areas, the hurricane center said. (AP)

