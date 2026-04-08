Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman meets External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri during high-level talks in New Delhi. (Photo: X/@DrSJaishankar/@HardeepSPuri)

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi on Wednesday.

He also met Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri in the national capital.

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Prime Minister's Advisor for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir and Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Riaz Hamidullah were present at these meetings.

They also held a meeting with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval last evening following arrival in the capital city.

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In the discussions, both sides emphasised the importance of advancing bilateral relations between the two countries in various dimensions. They also discussed key regional and international issues.

Rahman stated that the recently elected BNP Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman would pursue its foreign policy in accordance with the principle of "Bangladesh First" and on the basis of mutual trust, respect, and reciprocal benefit.

Rahman thanked the Indian Government for apprehending the suspected killers of Shaheed Osman Hadi.

Both sides agreed that the arrested individuals will be returned to Bangladesh in accordance with the procedures laid out in the extradition treaty between the two countries.

The Bangladesh side reiterated its request to extradite Sheikh Hasina and her Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to Bangladesh, who have been awarded the death penalty by the International Crimes Tribunal.

During the discussions, EAM Jaishankar said Indian visas to Bangladeshis, particularly medical and business visas, would be eased in the coming weeks.

Rahman expressed thanks to Hardeep Singh Puri for the recent supply of diesel to Bangladesh by India and requested an increase in the volume of supply of diesel and fertiliser.

Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri indicated that the Government of India will consider the request readily and favourably.

The two sides also agreed to undertake consultations on key bilateral issues. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)