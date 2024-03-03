World News | India-Japan Armies Perform Mock Drills in Joint Exercise Dharma Guardian

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], March 3 (ANI): Amid the ongoing 5th edition of the India-Japan joint exercise 'DHARMA GUARDIAN' being held in Rajasthan, the Commanding General, Eastern Army, Japan Ground Self Defence Force, Lieutenant General Togashi Yuichi paid a visit to the exercise site to take stock of the progress made on Sunday.

He also rendered words of encouragement to both Japanese and Indian contingents, strengthening the camaraderie between the Armies and enhancing the collaborative efforts between the two Nations.

Also Read | Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N Leader, To Take Oath As Pakistan's 24th Prime Minister on March 4.

On Sunday, marking the 8th day of the joint exercise, both armies participated together and demonstrated how they work together and bring down the target.

https://x.com/ANI/status/1764287677992497219?s=20

Also Read | Chinese President Xi Jinping Congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on Election as Pakistan’s PM For Second Time.

Personnel also performed a mock drill to capture the militants hiding in a house and used specially trained animals (dogs and eagles) for the task.

The joint exercise signifies the deepening of military cooperation between India and Japan and underscores their commitment to enhancing interoperability and mutual understanding. The training activities aimed to strengthen the capabilities of both armies in counter-terrorism and disaster response scenarios.

Exercise Dharma Guardian serves as a platform for the exchange of best practices and the cultivation of trust and camaraderie between the Indian and Japanese armed forces. Through collaborative training initiatives, both nations aim to bolster regional stability and contribute to peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

As troops undergo rigorous training at the Mahajan field firing ranges, the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries continue to strengthen, paving the way for enhanced strategic partnership in the years ahead.

The military exercise, aimed at fostering military cooperation and enhancing combined capabilities to execute joint operations in a semi-urban environment.

Exercise 'Dharma Guardian' is an annual exercise conducted alternatively in India and Japan. The contingent on both sides consists of 40 personnel each. The Japanese contingent is being represented by troops from the 34th Infantry Regiment, while the battalion from the Rajputana Rifles is representing the Indian Army contingent

Recently, a Ministry of Defence press release read, "Exercise 'Dharma Guardian' will enable the two sides to share their best practices in tactics, Techniques and procedures for conducting tactical operations. The exercise will also facilitate the development of interoperability, bonhomie and camaraderie between troops on both sides. This will enhance the level of defence cooperation, further fostering bilateral relations between the two friendly nations." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)