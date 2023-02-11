New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): India and Mauritius on Friday discussed cooperation between the two countries in the area of urban development and to strengthen it further.

Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri met his Mauritian counterpart Louis Steven Obeegadoo and vowed to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Also Read | Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz Sharif Slams Her Husband Muhammad Safdar Over Anti-Party Remarks.

"Received the Deputy PM and Minister Housing & Land Use Planning of Mauritius HE Louis Steven Obeegadoo in my office today. We discussed the ongoing cooperation between our two countries in the area of urban development & strengthening it further," tweeted Puri.

India-Mauritius relationship is very significant for India's geostrategic policies in the Indian Ocean Region.

Also Read | US Shooting: 39-Hour Long Manhunt Ends After Gunman's Capture Who Shot Two Officers in Maryland.

Recently, India and Mauritius jointly inaugurated an India-assisted social housing units project in Mauritius virtually as part of India's development support.

In recent years, India has stepped up its engagement with Africa. Mauritius is an important partner among the Indian Ocean littoral countries in the region and its relationship with the island country s very significant for India.

India and Mauritius are connected by shared history and connections between India and Mauritius date back to 1730. The diplomatic relations were established in 1948 before Mauritius became an independent state (1968). Also, almost 68 percent of the population of the country is of Indian origin.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar's visit to the island country in February 2021 has further strengthened the partnership across the economic, health, and security spheres.

A watershed free trade pact, the 'Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement' (CECPA) was signed during the EAM's visit.

This is the first of its kind agreement that India has signed with any country in Africa. The treaty was under negotiation since 2005.

The CECPA will have a tremendous economic impact, as it will cut or eliminate duties on the majority of goods as well as liberalize norms to promote services trade.

In May 2016, India had extended a grant of USD 353 mn to Mauritius as Special Economic Package (SEP) to execute five priority projects identified by Mauritius, among others: Metro Express Project; Supreme court building; New ENT Hospital

Supply of Digital Tablets to Primary School Children and Social Housing Project.

Mauritius is a significant partner of India in celebrating Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas which is a forum for issues concerning the Indian diaspora and adds to the importance of India-Mauritius relations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)