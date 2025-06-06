Geneva [Switzerland], June 6 (ANI): Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, PK Mishra, participated in the G20 Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Working Group Roundtable on the margins of the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (GPDRR) in Geneva on Thursday and emphasised strengthening international cooperation.

During the meeting, Mishra discussed the G20's unique role in advancing global disaster risk reduction by combining economic capacity with development imperatives.

PK Mishra also held a meeting with World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva and discussed India's collaboration with WHO on global public health matters. He reiterated India's support for the 2nd WHO Traditional Medicine Summit, which is set to be held in New Delhi, and the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar.

PK Mishra warmly welcomed African Union as a member of CDRI, with African Union Commissioner Moses Vilakati, in the presence of CDRI co-Chair representative from Permanent Mission of France to the UN in Geneva.

During his visit to Geneva, K Mishra highlighted India's robust Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) financing system--cumulatively exceeding USD 28 billion--and called for concrete, time-bound outcomes and the creation of a global facility for catalytic funding, technical assistance, and knowledge exchange.

While delivering India's statement at the 8th Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (GPDRR) 2025 in Geneva on Wednesday (local time), Mishra commended the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) and its partners for convening the ministerial roundtable on DRR financing, emphasising that its journey from a USD 1 million allocation to a projected USD 42 billion under the 16th Finance Commission underscores the importance of a rule-based, structured financing architecture backed by the Disaster Management Act of 2005.

"India commends the UNDR and its partners for convening this important ministerial roundtable on Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) financing. We also appreciate the efforts made by Brazil and South Africa in continuing the global dialogue on this vital subject through their respective G20 presidencies," Mishra noted in the opening statement.

"For India, DRR financing is not a territorial issue -- it is central to the effective functioning of disaster management systems and the protection of development gains in an era of escalating climate and disaster risks. India believes that a robust and responsive DRR financing architecture is a cornerstone of resilience. Our journey has evolved steadily and purposefully -- starting from an allocation of approximately USD 1 million through the early Finance Commissions, our cumulative outlay now exceeds USD 28 billion and is expected to rise to USD 42 billion under the 16th Finance Commission. India's experience underscores the importance of rule-based, pre-determined allocations that flow seamlessly from the national to the state and district levels. This system is backed by a strong legislative foundation -- the Disaster Management Act of 2005 -- which has transformed disaster financing from a reactive mechanism into a structured and predictable system," he further added.

According to a post on X by the Permanent Mission of India at Geneva, India showcased the world's largest DRR financing system.

