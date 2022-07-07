New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Under the 'neighbourhood first policy', India has responded with urgency to government of Sri Lanka's request for assistance for overcoming hardships and will enhance economic linkages between the two countries be it through infrastructure connectivity and renewable energy.

"India has delivered aid of around 3.5 billion dollars which has been given through currency swap, financing of food, and fuel. medicines and fertilisers," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

Also Read | Boris Johnson Resigns As UK PM; From Partygate to Chris Pincher Scandal, Here's a List of Events That Led to His Resignation.

Responding to a question on India-Sri Lanka ties, he said "We have responded with urgency to government of Sri Lanka's request for assistance for overcoming hardships," adding that "India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka and works in their best interest."

Underlining the fact that India has been giving priority to 'neighbourhood first policy', Arindam Bagchi said, " India will try to enhance economic linkages between the two countries be it through infrastructure connectivity and renewable energy."

Also Read | As Boris Johnson Continues as Caretaker PM of UK, Many Call Him ‘Zombie Prime Minister’; Here’s What it Means.

In line with its "neighbourhood first" policy, India has been highly active to help Sri Lanka during its economic crisis.

More than 25 tons of drugs and medical supplies which were donated by the Government and people of India during the last two months are valued at close to SLR 370 million. This is in addition to the economic assistance of around USD 3.5 billion and supply of other humanitarian supplies such as rice, milk powder, kerosene.

These humanitarian supplies are in continuation of the Government of India's ongoing support to the people of Sri Lanka in multiple forms such as financial assistance, forex support, material supply and many more. These efforts prove that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Neighborhood First' policy which places people-to-people engagement is still active.

India is becoming a stronger and more mutually beneficial partner to Sri Lanka. Apart from assistance during the pandemic and fertilizer chaos, India is also donating basic products to the island nation.

Sri Lanka has been suffering a diesel shortage since February, which led to hours of daily power cuts. Presently, Sri Lanka is struggling with acute food and electricity shortages, forcing the country to seek help from its neighbours.

The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by a clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. The country is unable to buy sufficient fuel and gas, while the people are being deprived of basic amenities as well. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)