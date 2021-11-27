Dubai, Nov 27 (PTI) An Indian delegation at the Expo 2020 Dubai on Saturday described India as the preferred destination partner for textiles and clothing, and emphasised on the need for exporters to use the UAE as the gateway to Africa and Europe.

The delegation from India's textile industry gathered here for a networking session - Deepening Engagement with UAE and the World - to highlight the opportunities in the sector.

Also Read | Pakistan Using Drones to Drop Explosives, Indian Drones Meant to Serve Humanity, Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

It described India as the preferred destination partner for textiles and clothing and also emphasised on the need for Indian exporters to use the UAE as the gateway of exports to Africa and Europe.

The Ministry of Textiles officials also highlighted the government's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for textiles, which aims to boost the production of Man-Made Fibre (MMF) fabric, MMF apparel and technical textiles.

Also Read | Pakistan Shuts Wine Stores in Balochistan’s Gwadar Amid Protests Against CPEC.

Several export promotion council officials were present on the occasion.

Chandrashekhar Bhatia, Chairman of the Global Business Federation, said the textile industry can help India achieve its target of becoming a 5 trillion economy.

“I request all stakeholders in India's textile industry here in the UAE and back home to play their role. With collaborations such as these, the target can definitely be achieved,” Bhatia said.

India's Consul General in Dubai Dr Aman Puri said that India has traditional strengths in the textile sector and there are huge opportunities for it to grow.

“Since Expo 2020 is a six-month event, we would like to see over its remaining four months is more entrepreneurs, innovators, start-ups and women entrepreneurs in this sector to come and showcase their work,” he said.

Dr Puri also said that Indian textile sector entrepreneurs should look at Dubai as a gateway for their expansion in the Middle East and North Africa region and beyond.

“We understand the strategic importance of Dubai, which has emerged as re-export hub. This is primarily because of its huge investment into logistics, which can be a trade enabler for our exporters,” he said.

Vijoy Kumar Singh, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Jay Karan Singh, Trade Advisor, Ministry of Textiles, A Sakthivel, Chairman, Apparel Export Promotion Council and Chandrasekaran Thuvarapalayam Visvanathan, Chairman, Handloom Export Promotion Council were present during the session.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)