New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt highlighted the strong ties between India and Sweden, said that both countries share business and political relations with no major challenges while expressing optimism that the long-stalled EU-India trade talks will finally move forward as both sides are now more committed to reaching an agreement.

"I think we have a good bilateral relationship between Sweden and India. There are business relationships and good political links. I don't see any clouds on that particular horizon," the Former Swedish PM said.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump Speaks With Ukraine Counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy About Possible Ceasefire With Russia.

Bildt also stressed the importance of enhancing trade ties between India and the European Union, despite previous difficulties in negotiations. "I hope that we will be able to make progress on the EU-India trade negotiations. That's been a somewhat difficult story over the years. But I think both sides have made a new determination to move forward to a conclusion over the years. And that will greatly facilitate cooperation," he added.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Bildt said 2025 would be a "breakthrough year" in EU-India relations, as both sides are committed to finalising an agreement by the end of this year. "I think that we will have a breakthrough this year in the relationship between the European Union and India. There's a commitment now on both the Indian and the EU sides to have sort of an agreement concluded by the end of the year," he stated.

Also Read | Donald Trump Holds Telephonic Conversation With Volodymyr Zelenskyy After Call With Vladimir Putin, Suggests 'US Should Take Ownership of Ukrainian Power Plants for Security'.

Acknowledging the challenges ahead, Bildt noted that both the EU and India would need to make compromises to reach a deal. "It's got to be difficult. It's got to require compromise both from the European side and the Indian side, but in the rather uncertain environment that we have for global trade with tariffs... I think that would be very important," he added.

The former Swedish PM is attending the Raisina Dialogue 2025 along with other world leaders, organised by India's Ministry of External Affairs, to discuss pressing global challenges and strengthen international cooperation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)