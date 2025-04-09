New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): The 9th edition of the Global Technology Summit (GTS) will be held in New Delhi from April 10-12. The theme for this year's Summit is "Sambhavna" - meaning possibilities--and will explore how emerging technologies can drive inclusive growth, strengthen digital governance, and deepen cross-border partnerships.

The inaugural session of the Summit would begin with address by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The GTS is India's flagship dialogue on geo-technology, co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Carnegie India.

In a press release, MEA stated, "Convening leaders from government, industry, academia, and civil society, the Summit aims to shape global technology policy conversations with a focus on innovation, resilience, and international cooperation."

Over the course of three days, GTS-2025 will feature more than 40 public sessions, including keynote addresses, ministerial conversations, expert panels, and strategic conversations. Over 150 speakers from more than 40 countries, including the US, UK, Japan, Australia, France, Germany, Netherlands, Brazil, UAE, Nigeria, the Philippines, and the European Union, will join discussions on the most pressing tech challenges and opportunities facing the world today.

Sessions will span a wide range of critical topics--from AI governance, digital public infrastructure, and data protection, to cybersecurity, space security, and emerging tech collaboration across the Global South.

In a press release, MEA stated, "This year, GTS 2025 will also amplify the voices of the next generation. Through the GTS Young Ambassadors program, students and young professionals from across India will contribute directly to policy conversations on digital futures, responsible AI, and global tech norms." (ANI)

