New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Rear Admiral Tran Thanh Nghiem, Commander of the Vietnam People's Navy, called on India's Naval Staff Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and discussed the contemporary maritime environment and opportunities to enhance bilateral naval cooperation.

Taking to Twitter, a Spokesperson of the Indian Navy said, "VAdm Tran Thanh Nghiem, CinC, #VietnamPeoplesNavy (VPN) called on Adm R Hari Kumar #CNS on 19 Jun 23. Discussions held on contemporary #maritime environment & opportunities to enhance bilateral #NavalCooperation incl areas of capacity building, capability enhancement."

Also Read | Summer Solstice 2023 Date & Time: Know Midsummer Facts and Significance of the Longest Day of the Year.

"Highlighting the strong relations between the two navies, CinC VPN acknowledged the significance of gifting of the indigenously-built in-service Missile Corvette INS Kirpan towards enhancing Vietnam's naval capabilities," it added.

Meanwhile, Vietnam's General Phan Van Giang, who is officially on a visit to India from June 18 to 19, held bilateral talks with Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh on Monday to further boost the defence cooperation between India and Vietnam.

Also Read | Pakistan Railways Employees Protest Against Salary Delay in Lahore.

Vietnam's minister will during his stay, also undertake a cultural visit to Agra.

Yesterday, General Phan Van Giang, Minister of National Defence of Vietnam laid a wreath at National War Memorial here.

Earlier, Giang called on the President of India Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, said a press release by President's Secretariat on Monday.

Welcoming General Giang and his delegation to India, the President said that India and Vietnam share a rich history of civilizational and cultural linkages spanning over 2000 years.

She added that Vietnam is an important pillar of India's Act East Policy and a key partner of our Indo-Pacific Vision.

President Murmu noted that the India-Vietnam 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership' has widened the range of bilateral collaboration including in defence and security cooperation, trade and investment relations, energy security, development cooperation, cultural and people-to-people relations.

She said that bilateral defence cooperation is one of the strongest elements of this partnership. She was happy to note that the India-Vietnam defence engagement spans a wide spectrum, including capacity building, industry cooperation, Peacekeeping, and joint exercises. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)