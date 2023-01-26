Colombo [Sri Lanka], January 26 (ANI): The Indian High Commission in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Thursday celebrated India's 74th Republic Day by unfurling the Tricolour.

"High Commissioner unfurled the #tricolour at #India House in Colombo to mark the 74th #RepublicDay of India," read a tweet by the Indian High Commission.

India's 74th Republic Day was also celebrated by the Indian Embassy in Dushanbe, Tajikistan where Ambassador Viraj Singh unfurled the Tricolour.

"EoI Dushanbe celebrates 74th Republic Day with the unfurling of the Tiranga by Ambassador @VirajSinghIFS and singing of the National Anthem by Indian Diaspora and friends of India present on the occasion," Indian Embassy said in a tweet in Dushanbe.

The day was also celebrated by the Indian High Commission in Maldives. The Tricolour was unfurled by India's High Commissioner to the Maldives, Amb Munu Mahawar.

"74th #RepublicDay of India was celebrated @HCIMaldives with the unfurling of the national flag by HC Munu Mahawar @AmbMunu. He read out extracts from Hon'ble President of India's address to the nation and conveyed warm greetings on the occasion," read a tweet by the Indian High Commission in Maldives.

The Indian Embassy in Nepal also celebrated the 74th Republic Day with the unfurling of the national flag by the Ambassador of India to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava.

During the celebrations, Naveen Srivastava read President Droupadi Murmu's address to the nation. President Murmu's address noted the encouraging progress made by India, on the economic front to achieve Mahatma Gandhi's ideal of 'Sarvodaya' or the upliftment of all, despite global economic uncertainties.

Celebrations were also seen at India's Consulate in Sydney, Australia.

"74th Republic Day celebrations at @cgisydney. Consul General unfurled the national flag. Indian-Australian community and friends of India joined #RepublicDay2023 celebrations," read a tweet by India's Consulate in Sydney. (ANI)

