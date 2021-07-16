Kabul [Afghanistan], July 16 (ANI): Danish Siddiqui, an Indian photojournalist working for Reuters, was killed on Friday during clashes in Spin Boldak district in Kandahar, sources confirmed.

Siddiqui was covering the situation in Kandahar over the last few days, reported Tolo News.

He was based in Mumbai and had received the Pulitzer Prize as part of the Photography staff of Reuters.

Siddiqui graduated with a degree in Economics from Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi.

He started his career as a television news correspondent, switched to photojournalism, and joined Reuters as an intern in 2010.

The Taliban captured Spin Boldak district in Kandahar this week. Fierce fighting has been underway in Kandahar, especially in Spin Boldak, for the last few days, reported Tolo News. (ANI)

