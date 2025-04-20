Kathmandu, Apr 20 (PTI) A 23-year-old Indian national was on Sunday arrested in Nepal for carrying Nepalese Rs 1 million without any supporting document, police said.

Raj Kumar Thakur, a resident of Motihari in Bihar, was riding a motorcycle with an Indian number plate when he was stopped in Maulapur Municipality in Nepal's Rautahat district, they said.

During a routine check, police recovered Nepalese Rs 1 million from under his seat.

He was taken into custody, police said.

An investigation has been launched into the matter.

