Singapore, Nov 27 (PTI) A 47-year-old Indian origin Singaporean has been sentenced to eight months and 17 weeks of jail with a fine of 5,500 Singapore dollars (USD 4,000) on nine charges, including abusing police officers, theft and drug possession, The Straits Times reported.

Clarence Selvarajoo pleaded guilty for offences such as flouting COVID-19 rules and abusive behaviour were taken into consideration.

Clarence, who had spent a total of 18 years behind the bars for various offences, told police officers, "When I come out, I will find you."

Clarence will have to spend an additional 22 days in jail for breaching his remission order. He was supposed to remain out of trouble after receiving an early release from prison on January 2.

The court heard that on March 7 this year, Clarence was drinking beer with three friends and making loud noises near a supermarket.

Three police officers headed down at 9pm after someone complained about the noise. The officers saw the group and noticed that Clarence was not wearing his mask correctly.

When he was told to adjust it, he got agitated and challenged the officer with a fight, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Hidayat Amir.

After Clarence was detained, the officers conducted a search and found in his sling bag 11g of fragmented vegetable matter, which turned out to be a type of new psychoactive substance. They also found utensils to consume the synthetic drug.

He was arrested and taken to the Woodlands police division headquarters but as they arrived at the station, he spat at one of the officers who sat next to him in the car and shoved at him three times with his knee, said DPP Hidayat, who added that the officer was not injured.

DPP Hidayat described his offence as "brazen" and added that it was committed while he was restricted in movement.

"The composite picture which emerges is the accused's penchant and lack of restraint in resorting to verbal abuse against just about anyone, (whether) complete strangers or even law enforcement officers," The Straits Times quoted the DPP.

He said that Clarence had spent more than 18 years in prison previously for crimes such as theft, outrage of modesty and drug offences.

After an adjournment to bring in a Tamil interpreter to clarify Clarence's plea of guilt, Deputy Principal District Judge Luke Tan sentenced him.

His jail term would be backdated to September 8 when he was put in remand.

