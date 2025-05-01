Male [Maldives], May 1 (ANI): Indian Navy's frontline Guided Missile Destroyer, INS Kochi, arrived in Maldives capital, Male, along with Maldives National Defence Forces (MNDF) CGS Huravee on Monday, which underwent Normal Refit at Naval Dockyard in Mumbai from December last year to April 2025.

India's High Commissioner to Maldives, G Balasubramanian, handed over MNDF CGS Huravee to Major General Ibrahim Hilmy, Chief of Defence Force, MNDF, at a ceremony held at the MNDF Coast Guard Jetty.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on May 1: Anushka Sharma, Jamie Dornan, Leonardo Bonucci and Anand Mahindra - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on May 1.

Navy PRO, Kochi noted, "INS Kochi's visit highlights the strong maritime links between India and the Maldives and emphasises the Indian Navy's commitment to security, peace and freedom of navigation in the region. In keeping with the two nations' friendly relations, Maldivian authorities warmly welcomed the ship."

As part of the ship's visit, Captain Mahesh C Moudgil, Commanding Officer, INS Kochi, called on Major General Ibrahim Hilmy, Chief of Defence Force, MNDF and Brigadier General Mohammed Saleem, Commandant, Coast Guard MNDF.

Also Read | US Shocker: Nurse Loses License Over Moral Breach After Allegedly Engaging in Sexual Acts With 15-Year-Old Stepson in Florida.

During the ship's stay in harbour, bilateral meetings, cross-deck visits and sports fixtures have been planned between the Indian Navy and the MNDF, according to Navy PRO, Kochi release.

Notably, INS Kochi was commissioned on September 30 in 2015 and is part of the Indian Navy's Western Fleet, which is based in Mumbai under the Western Naval Command. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)