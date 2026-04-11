Iranian delegation holds strategic meeting in Islamabad ahead of high-stakes peace talks with the United States. (Photo/Reuters)

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 11 (ANI): Ahead of the highly anticipated diplomatic engagement with the United States, the Iranian negotiating team is currently conducting a strategic meeting in the Pakistani capital. The delegation, which arrived in Islamabad to participate in high-stakes discussions, is fine-tuning its agenda before the formal commencement of the "peace talks with the US."

Prior to this engagement, US Vice President JD Vance had already held a high-level meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to a statement from the White House. This dialogue, confirmed by Al Jazeera, forms a vital component of the broader diplomatic activity taking place as Islamabad takes centre stage for the high-stakes discussions between Washington and Tehran this Saturday.

Also Read | US-Iran Peace Talks in Islamabad: Negotiations Begin With Focus on Lebanon Ceasefire, Iranian Assets Release, Strait of Hormuz Crisis.

The Serena Hotel has emerged as the focal point of this diplomatic activity, with both the Iranian and American delegations arriving to participate in talks.

Visuals from outside the luxury hotel showed tight security and a flurry of movement as international representatives convened at the venue.

Also Read | 3-way Talks with the US and Iran Begin in Pakistan After Earlier Indirect Discussions.

The American delegation features JD Vance, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, while the Pakistani side includes Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Although the White House is working to provide a comprehensive list of all participants, no additional details are available at this time.

The arrival of these high-level officials follows what Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has termed "make or break" negotiations.

Held under intense security, the engagement aims to stabilise a fragile ceasefire and navigate the future of regional security.

Following a week of global anticipation after the ceasefire announcement on April 8, the Iranian delegation departed their residence for the Prime Minister's Office on Saturday morning to commence formal discussions, as confirmed by the Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai in a post on X.

The ideological stakes of these meetings were highlighted by the Vice-President of Iran, Mohammad Reza Aref, who suggested that the outcome depends entirely on the American approach.

Taking to X, he noted that if the Iranian representatives meet those representing "America First," an agreement beneficial to both sides and the world is probable.

However, he warned that if they face representatives of "Israel First," there will be no deal, stating, "we will inevitably continue our defence even more vigorously than before, and the world will face greater costs."

As the world watches the "slippery" ceasefire talks with bated breath, the US aircraft carrying the negotiation team landed in Islamabad earlier in the day.

The Iranian team, led by Ghalibaf, arrived after midnight under unprecedented security.

Highlighting the sensitivity of the mission, Al Jazeera reported that when the Iranian aircraft entered Pakistani airspace, it was provided with full-circle protection, including AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System) early warning aircraft, electronic warfare aircraft, and fighter jets.

According to Iran's Supreme National Security Council, the window for these discussions is limited to 15 days.

With the international community looking on, the next 48 hours in Islamabad are expected to determine whether the regional ceasefire evolves into a lasting diplomatic resolution or a return to intensified conflict. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)