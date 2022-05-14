Tehran [Iran], May 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's Navy has thwarted a pirate attack on an Iranian cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden, Iranian Press TV reported on Saturday.

Unidentified pirates attacked the ship on Friday, but facing the fire from the Iranian Navy's 80th fleet they fled, the Navy said in a statement. The Iranian vessel is now sailing to its designated destination, it added.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Crisis: Protestors Demand Arrest of Former PM Mahinda Rajapaksa in Fresh Protests Outside PM’s Residence.

Over the past years, Iran's Navy has managed to foil several attacks on both Iranian and foreign vessels in international waters.

According to Press TV, the Iranian Navy's 80th naval fleet, including the Alborz destroyer and Bushehr naval escort ship, are present in the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Aden for protecting cargo ships and tankers. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read | What Is the Monkeypox Virus? Here's All You Need To Know About Smallpox-Like Disease Recently Reported in UK.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)