Moscow [Russia], October 27 (ANI/Sputnik): An Iraqi security officer was killed on Tuesday as a result of an attack by the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) on a checkpoint at one of the oil fields in the northern province of Kirkuk, Iraq's Shafaq news agency reported, citing a security source.

The attack, which took place at dawn on Tuesday, targeted a post, which has been set up to defend oil well No.10 in Kirkuk's district of Al-Multaqa, the news agency reported, adding that a member of the security staff was killed.

Earlier, the Iraqi intelligence service on Tuesday announced the killing of a prominent IS member, Abu al-Hassan al-Kurdi, who participated in multiple terrorist operations in the country's provinces of Diyala, Al Anbar and Kirkuk, the news agency said.

The security forces managed to eliminate the terrorist as a result of a 24-hour operation in the eastern province of Diyala.

The militant's equipment, including a motorcycle, a Kalashnikov rifle and ammunition, was seized.

The Iraqi government declared victory over the Islamic State in 2017 after three years of fighting against the group, although pockets of militants remain in certain areas of the country. (ANI/Sputnik)

